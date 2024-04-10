Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Evergy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

