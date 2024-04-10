Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up to $7.56

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.85. Evotec shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 7,067 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVO

Evotec Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Evotec by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.