Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.63.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $104.83 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average is $120.54.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,370,000 after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,747,000 after acquiring an additional 54,993 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

