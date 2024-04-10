Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Trimmed by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $154.33 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $108.86 and a 52 week high of $159.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.51.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

