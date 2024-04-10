Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 331 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DraftKings by 169.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after purchasing an additional 840,755 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 27.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $859,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. Company insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

