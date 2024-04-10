Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires Shares of 7,110 Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

