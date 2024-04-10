Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 571 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after acquiring an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,228,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,019,000 after purchasing an additional 372,528 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 3.32.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

