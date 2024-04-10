Fifth Third Bancorp Has $84,000 Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMS. Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Maximus

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.