Fifth Third Bancorp Has $94,000 Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FR opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.01.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

Read Our Latest Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.