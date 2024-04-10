Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 202,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.