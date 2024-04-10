Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 128 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MGK opened at $285.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.39. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

