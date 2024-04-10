Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 5,629,405 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 597.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,707,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,280,000 after buying an additional 2,319,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth $15,047,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth $12,495,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 8,798,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,649,000 after buying an additional 1,457,755 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

AIV stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 88.87%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

