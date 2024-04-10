Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,001 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBCA. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 106,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 128.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter.

BBCA stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

