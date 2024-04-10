Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 411 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $199.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.92. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $214.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.93.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

