Financial Review: Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) & Its Rivals

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) is one of 43 public companies in the "Industrial organic chemicals" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -8.73 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $4.07 billion $14.67 million 5.97

Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.59% -7.17% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 5.52% -361.10% -1.56%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors have a beta of -95.15, meaning that their average share price is 9,615% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Verde Clean Fuels and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 407 952 1426 61 2.40

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels competitors beat Verde Clean Fuels on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

