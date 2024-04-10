Findel (LON:FDL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $233.00

Findel plc (LON:FDL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 233 ($2.95) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.95). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($2.95), with a volume of 7,031 shares traded.
Findel Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £201.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 233.
About Findel
Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.
