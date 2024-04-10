Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,034 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

