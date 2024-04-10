First Commonwealth Financial’s (FCF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,855,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after buying an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

