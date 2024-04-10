First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.19

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 3842287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

