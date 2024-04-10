First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.