First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $861.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $67.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

