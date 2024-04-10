Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

FLO stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

