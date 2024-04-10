Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $56.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Flowserve traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 17771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Flowserve Stock Down 0.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,573,000 after acquiring an additional 144,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,065,000 after purchasing an additional 246,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Flowserve by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,378,000 after buying an additional 31,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

