Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
