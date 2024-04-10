Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluent by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fluent by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.