Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Acquires $34,700,000.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,736,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,599,354.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 356,487 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $10,822,945.32.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 213,385 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,612,801.15.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

FWONA stock opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Formula One Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

