Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT stock opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,147 shares of company stock worth $7,424,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

