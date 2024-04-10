Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FBIN stock opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

FBIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

