Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Invests $294,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $521.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $511.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

