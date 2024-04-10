Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.51. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 226,168 shares changing hands.

Freegold Ventures Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$218.86 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.35.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

