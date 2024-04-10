Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.11. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 10,624 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Friedman Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Friedman Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.97 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Friedman Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 3.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 353,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 31,142 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth $339,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 20.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

