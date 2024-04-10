Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Director Purchases C$25,000.00 in Stock

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) Director Forrester Clark bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.
Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$347.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23.
About Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO)
