Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Director Purchases C$25,000.00 in Stock

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) Director Forrester Clark bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$347.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO)



Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

