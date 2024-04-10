Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

GALT stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $243.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

