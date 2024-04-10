Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.17

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 57194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GAU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.
Galiano Gold Stock Up 2.0 %
Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3656846 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Galiano Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. In other Galiano Gold news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$79,096.50. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. Insiders have bought 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $101,652 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.43% of the company’s stock.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.
