Gary L. Ginsberg Sells 11,057 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 11,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $136,664.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,362.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Townsquare Media Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSQ opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $215.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.78 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. Analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is presently -28.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSQ. StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Townsquare Media

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 22.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.