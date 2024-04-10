GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $7.24

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $7.09. GDS shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 134,493 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after buying an additional 773,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GDS by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 407,742 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,891,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in GDS by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,696,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 66,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 56.9% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 839,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 304,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

