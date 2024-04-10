Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Phillip Eyler Sells 15,000 Shares

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $827,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,478.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gentherm Stock Up 1.7 %

THRM stock opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THRM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,173,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,678,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

