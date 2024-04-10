Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Chinh Chu Sells 10,121 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 10,121 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,540,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,160,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Getty Images alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Chinh Chu sold 14,707 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $58,975.07.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 88,573 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $364,035.03.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Chinh Chu sold 213,811 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $895,868.09.

On Monday, March 25th, Chinh Chu sold 117,739 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $487,439.46.

On Friday, March 22nd, Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $421,106.36.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $1,180,674.00.

Getty Images Price Performance

Getty Images stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GETY. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on GETY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Images by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,131,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Images by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Getty Images by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Images by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.