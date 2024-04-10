GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $33.17. 1,393,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,175,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Specifically, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $847,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $661,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,388,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,308,535. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Further Reading

