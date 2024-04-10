Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $86.68

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.68 and traded as high as $88.36. Givaudan shares last traded at $87.59, with a volume of 8,788 shares traded.

Givaudan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93.

Givaudan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9745 per share. This is a boost from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

