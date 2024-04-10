Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Gladstone Land worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of LAND stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $482.38 million, a P/E ratio of -49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

