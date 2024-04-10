Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $128.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.96. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $119,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 52,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 26,306 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

