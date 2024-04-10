Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 555 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 163.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

