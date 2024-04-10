Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average is $99.86. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $135.51.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,307. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

