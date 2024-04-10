Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 120 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 226.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Innospec during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innospec by 71.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $314,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $314,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $453,490.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,532,959 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Up 1.0 %

Innospec stock opened at $125.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $131.18.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. Innospec’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.