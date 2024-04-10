Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) Director Anthony Valentino Georgiadis Sells 9,979 Shares

Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Valentino Georgiadis sold 9,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $144,895.08.
Green Thumb Industries Price Performance
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile
Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Thumb Industries
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.