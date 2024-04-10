GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded GXO Logistics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.17.

GXO stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

