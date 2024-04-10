Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $155.74

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$155.74 and last traded at C$153.60, with a volume of 14683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$151.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$89.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

