Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3,739.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,554,000 after buying an additional 1,599,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after buying an additional 1,073,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 87.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 850,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 123.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

