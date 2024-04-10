HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 3,068 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 673,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,712,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Service Co. International by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $674,740.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,270.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $674,740.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,270.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,906 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

