HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,658 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

